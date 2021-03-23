CAF disqualifies Chad from AFCONQ, awards 3-0 victories to Namibia, Mali | Ripples Nigeria

Chad will no longer take part in the qualifying series of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) as they have been disqualified.

The disqualification was by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), who took the action following a political involvement in the Chad football federation.

The Ministry of Sports in Chad dissolved the football body earlier this month, as the federation reportedly refused to listen to a previous request from the ministry in December regarding a provisional withdrawal of its mandate.

But football’s governing bodies have strict rules in place which punish political involvement in national football federations.

“Following the suspension of the Chadian Football Federation by the Chadian Ministry of Youth and Sports, Caf has decided to disqualify the national team of Chad from the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations 2021,” a Caf statement said.

CAF’s disqualification of Chad means that the country will not face Namibia and Mali in their earlier scheduled matchdays five and six fixtures of the qualifiers.

An automatic 3-0 victory will be handed to both Nations respectively as the race for the remaining ticket continue betwwen Namibia and Guinea in Group A, with Mali already qualified for the showpiece.

Guinea host Mali this Wednesday and will qualify for the finals with a win, but any other result will see them travel to Namibia for a qualification decider on Sunday.

