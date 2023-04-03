UFC’s parent company, Endeavor, set to complete WWE takeover. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. UFC parent company, Endeavor, set to complete WWE takeover

Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Group, the parent company of UFC, is in advanced talks to purchase Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Entertainment.

According to a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday, Vince McMahon’s company has entered into advanced sale talks with UFC parent company Endeavor Group.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the deal, that would join WWE and UFC in a new publicly traded combat sports and entertainment company, could be announced soonest.

Sources privy to the deal claim Endeavor is slated to own 51% of the new combat sports and entertainment company, while WWE shareholders would get 49%, according to the people.

Selling WWE would put an end to the family’s ownership of the business since Vince Sr. McMahon founded it.

Tech Trivia: Which statement about LED and OLED technology is true?

A. LED uses less energy than OLED.

B. LED is a newer version of OLED.

C. LED screens are backlit, while OLED screens are not.

D. LED screens can have deeper blacks than OLED screens.

Answer: see end of post

2. TROOP secures $11m Series B funding to expand market footprints in South Africa

Global developer of corporate meeting technology and services, TROOP, has secured $ 11m Series B funding to expand its market footprints in South Africa and globally.

Read also:Startup experts highlight investment chances as GFA, Ripples Nigeria host tech stakeholders

TROOP co-founder, Leonard Cremer, confirmed the funding in a media release on Monday.

TROOP’s technology platform claims it helps companies plan, book, expense, and manage logistics for in-person meetings, addressing the increased demand for group meetings due to the shift towards a distributed team environment.

By 2023, TROOP said it wanted to triple the number of employees it has there, and by 2025, it wants to have 170 people working for it worldwide.

“We look forward to establishing deeper roots in the country since we first established TROOP in South Africa in 2021, as well as making our offerings and services more accessible across the continent,” said Leonard.

3. AI startup, Fourthline, secures $54M funding to expand technological infrastructure

Krik Gunning, the CEO, and co-founder of Fourthline confirmed the funding in a statement on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the all-equity round is being led by Finch Capital with other investors undisclosed.

Launched five years ago, the company claims it has built a set of AI-based solutions to help with identity verification, help businesses comply with anti-money laundering rules, and more.

“There are a lot of companies in this space that do a lot with AI, but in all honesty it takes a lot of time and investment and knowledge and training before you can get AI models to the level you want,” Gunning explained.

Gunning added that the company would be funding its R&D department with the new funding.

Trivia Answer: LED screens are backlit, while OLED screens are not

OLED stands for “Organic Light Emitting Diode” and is pronounced, “oh-led.”

OLED is a type of flat-screen display similar to an LCD that does not require a backlight. Instead, each LED within an OLED panel lights up individually.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now