UN report ranks food wastage by Nigerians as highest in Africa | Ripples Nigeria

Business
UN report ranks food wastage by Nigerians as highest in Africa
A fresh report of the United Nations regarding food wastage has revealed that food wastage by Nigeria per citizen is the highest in Africa.
According to the report, a Nigerian trashes at least 189 kilogrammes of food every year, amounting to a total of 37.9 million (37,941,470) tonnes of food every 12 months.
The survey conducted every two years, by United Nations Environment Programme and British partner organisation Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) also shows that Nigerians seem not to be ready to change the habit as they enjoy the lifestyle.
Nigeria in the study was marked ‘medium confidence’ in its commitment to control the habit.
Nigeria’s ranking in the UN food wastage index is cruel balance where more than 82 million Nigerians live on less than $1 (N410) a day, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Nigerian Lawmakers decry food wastage among wealthy Nigerians
In 2016, a lawmaker from Lagos, Rotimi Agunsoye had called for sensitization and sanction on wealthy Nigerians who engaged in the habit.
READ ALSO: USAID inaugurates $3m grant to redress food insecurity
According to him at that time, affluent Nigerians are stocking foods at home while the poor continue to die of starvation.
Other African countries surveyed showed Nigerians’ level of food wastage was followed by Rwanda per citizen wastage of 164 kilogram yearly and South Africa’s per citizen wastage of 134 kilogram yearly.
Tanzania’s, Ethiopia, Ghana and Zambia came in that order with 119, 92, 84, 78 kilogram of food wasted per their citizens.
On citizens looking to change the habits in Africa, only Ghana was labelled as ‘high confidence’ which indicates willingness to turn from the habit. Ghana’s total food waste per year is 2.5 million (2,555,332) tonnes a year.
Globally the UN report estimated 931 million tonnes of food, or 17 percent of total food available to consumers in 2019, went into the waste bins of households, retailers, restaurants and other food services.
“On a global scale, every person wastes 121 kilogrammes of consumer-level food each year, and 74 kilos of this happens in households,” the report states.
By David Ibemere…
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico
Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg
Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...