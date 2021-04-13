 UN report ranks food wastage by Nigerians as highest in Africa | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

UN report ranks food wastage by Nigerians as highest in Africa

Published

35 mins ago

on

A fresh report of the United Nations regarding food wastage has revealed that food wastage by Nigeria per citizen is the highest in Africa.

According to the report, a Nigerian trashes at least 189 kilogrammes of food every year, amounting to a total of 37.9 million (37,941,470) tonnes of food every 12 months.

The survey conducted every two years, by United Nations Environment Programme and British partner organisation Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) also shows that Nigerians seem not to be ready to change the habit as they enjoy the lifestyle.

Nigeria in the study was marked ‘medium confidence’ in its commitment to control the habit.

Nigeria’s ranking in the UN food wastage index is cruel balance where more than 82 million Nigerians live on less than $1 (N410) a day, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Nigerian Lawmakers decry food wastage among wealthy Nigerians

In 2016, a lawmaker from Lagos, Rotimi Agunsoye had called for sensitization and sanction on wealthy Nigerians who engaged in the habit.

READ ALSO: USAID inaugurates $3m grant to redress food insecurity

According to him at that time, affluent Nigerians are stocking foods at home while the poor continue to die of starvation.

Other African countries surveyed showed Nigerians’ level of food wastage was followed by Rwanda per citizen wastage of 164 kilogram yearly and South Africa’s per citizen wastage of 134 kilogram yearly.

Tanzania’s, Ethiopia, Ghana and Zambia came in that order with 119, 92, 84, 78 kilogram of food wasted per their citizens.

On citizens looking to change the habits in Africa, only Ghana was labelled as ‘high confidence’ which indicates willingness to turn from the habit. Ghana’s total food waste per year is 2.5 million (2,555,332) tonnes a year.

Globally the UN report estimated 931 million tonnes of food, or 17 percent of total food available to consumers in 2019, went into the waste bins of households, retailers, restaurants and other food services.

“On a global scale, every person wastes 121 kilogrammes of consumer-level food each year, and 74 kilos of this happens in households,” the report states.

By David Ibemere…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 days ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports4 hours ago

Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Sports2 days ago

Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter

Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
Sports2 days ago

In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe

Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Sports3 days ago

Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico

Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Sports3 days ago

Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg

Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...

Latest Tech News

Latest2 hours ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Tech17 hours ago

Twitter to open first African office in Ghana

Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Latest1 day ago

Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
Latest2 days ago

P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement

P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
Latest3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Latest4 days ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...