UNIBEN orders students to stay at home over COVID-19

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) on Wednesday directed the students of the institution to stay at home until further notice over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Acting Registrar of the university, Clarkson Ehigiator, who announced this in a statement, said the decision followed the directive of the Edo State government which has suspended school resumption until further notice.

Ehigiator added that the management of UNIBEN acknowledged the sacrifices made by students and their parents during the most challenging period.

He said the management of the university would continue to ensure the provision of quality education to students without compromising collective safety.

The registrar, however, stressed that the UNIBEN academic calendar remains unchanged as online classes would fully commence in a few days.

Ehigiator said: “The University of Benin (UNIBEN) as a federal institution, located in Benin City, must adhere to all directives of the Edo State government.

“The governor of the state announced the postponement of school resumption from January 18, 2021, which will be reviewed on February 1.

“The academic calendar remains unchanged as online classes will fully commence.

“The university’s management is committed to ensuring the provision of quality education to our own dear students without compromising on our collective safety.

“The management also recognises that students are eager to return to school for their academic activities, all things possible are being done to actualise that objective as the interest of the students remains paramount.”

