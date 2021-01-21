‘Igbo not at war with other parts of Nigeria. Nothing demands our separation,’ Ohanaeze cautions Kanu

The new President-General of the Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, on Wednesday, cautioned the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on his separatist agenda.

Obiozor, who is a former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, spoke during a media briefing in Enugu State.

He said there was no reason for the Igbo to demand separation from Nigeria.

He warned Kanu to be mindful of his “actions and utterances” in order not to put the country in danger.

He said: “The Igbo nation is not at war with the rest of the country and there is nothing that demands our separate existence from Nigeria.

“We have mutual responsibility in this matter and it is sacred in our hearts. All actions or utterances that put us in imminent or present danger must be avoided.

“Kanu should act and play his part well. There lies his honour.”

Obiozor said the Ohanaeze under his leadership would ensure a better representation for the Igbo in Nigeria.

“How we are perceived as a people is borne out of our feeling of insecurity in the country. Our leadership will find out how to reduce this vulnerability of our people.

“I am ready to provide leadership and we shall not disappoint.

READ ALSO: Ohanaeze faction drags Obiozor to court, wants him stopped from parading self as president

“We must invent a well-defined common course for our people. We must unite our people. We need a leadership that will be progressive.

“I, therefore, call on our people to join hands with us to bring accelerated development to our place,” the new Ohanaeze president-general added.

Obiozor was elected the president-general of the Ohanaeze earlier this month.

He succeeded Chief John Nwodo as helmsman of the apex Igbo organization.

