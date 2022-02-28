International
US expels 12 Russian diplomats in UN as row over Ukraine invasion escalates
The United States has ordered 12 Russian diplomats in the United Nations to leave the country latest by the end of next month.
The latest development is a major fallout of the current face-off between Russia and the US over the former’s last week invasion of Ukraine.
Washington had on Sunday directed Americans living in Russia to return home immediately over the threat of attacks in Moscow and along the country’s border with Ukraine.
President Joe Biden last week rolled out several measures against Russia in a bid to force President Vladmir Putin to pull back from Ukraine.
The Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, confirmed the expulsion of the diplomats to journalists at the world body’s headquarters in New York Monday night.
The envoy said he was just briefed on the development.
