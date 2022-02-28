Ukraine rallies Europe against Russia, applies for EU membership

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday filed an application for the country’s membership of the European Union amidst the face-off with Russia.

The Deputy Head of the President’s Office, Andrii Sybiha, disclosed this on his verified Twitter page on Monday night.

Zelenskyy had in a video released a few hours earlier appealed to the EU to approve Ukraine’s application for membership of the 27- nation body under a “new special procedure.”

Sybiha wrote: “[Zelenskyy] has just signed a historical document — Ukraine’s application for European Union membership.”

If the application sails through, Ukraine would have succeeded in its efforts at rallying the economic bloc for greater support against Russia in the ongoing face-off between the two countries.

