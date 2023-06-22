International
US firm, OceanGate confirms death of five explorers onboard Titanic Submersible
Sub-operator, OceanGate, has confirmed the death of all the people onboard a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic.
The confirmation came a few hours after a robot searching the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic discovered a debris field in the ocean.
The company confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday night.
The victims include the company’s chief executive officer, Stockton Rush, and four others.
OceanGate described the deceased as true explorers “who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans.”
READ ALSO: Concerns mount over Dawood, one of Pakistan’s wealthiest men, aboard missing Titanic submersible
The statement read: “We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost.
“We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew. This is an extremely sad time for our dedicated employees who are exhausted and grieving deeply over this loss.
“This is a very sad time for the entire explorer community, and for each of the family members of those lost at sea.
“We respectfully ask that the privacy of these families be respected during this most painful time.”
