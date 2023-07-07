International
OceanGate halts deep-sea expeditions after Titanic disaster
OceanGate, the manufacturer of the submersible that imploded last month while diving to the Titanic debris, has announced that it will cease operations.
A banner, written in red, appeared at the top of its website on Thursday with the message: “OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations.” No further details were provided.
An advertisement for an expedition to the Titanic is visible just below the message, inviting readers to “explore the world’s most famous shipwreck”.
Since the Titan submersible imploded underwater, killing all five individuals aboard, including Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, the company has come under fire.
Read Also: US firm, OceanGate confirms death of five explorers onboard Titanic Submersible
The cause of Titan’s implosion is currently being investigated by regulatory authorities in the US and Canada. Last week, the US Coast Guard hauled to shore potential human remains and debris from the sub’s wreckage, as part of the international probe.
The submersible first went missing on June 18, kicking off four days of search and rescue efforts. Authorities ultimately determined that the vehicle had suffered a “catastrophic implosion” on the day of its disappearance.
Parts of the sub were discovered 488 metres (1,600 feet) from the bow of the Titanic.
