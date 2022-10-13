International
US prosecutors seek death penalty for woman who killed Texas lady, stole unborn child
US prosecutors have asked a jury in Texas to sentence a convicted killer, Taylor Parker, to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn baby from her womb.
The appeal on Thursday, came as the penalty phase of Parker’s capital murder trial begins at the Bowie County Court for the murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and the theft of her unborn baby in October 2020.
Read also:Italian prosecutors seek 10-year prison term for Etete over Malabu oil scam
The County jury had previously found Parker guilty of capital murder but prosecutor Kelley Crisp told jurors that fresh evidence showed that the 29-year-old Parker had faked a pregnancy and repeatedly lied to family and friends before killing Simmons-Hancock, 21, at her New Boston home on October 9, 2020
After killing the victim, Parker cut open her stomach and removed the unborn infant which later died.
Parker’s attorneys say they hope to persuade the jury to spare life and let her serve life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, electing to argue that she was mentally ill.
