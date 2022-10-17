International
Gunmen open fire at Mexican city bar, kill 12, injure three
At least 12 people including six women, were on Saturday evening, gunned down by unidentified gunmen who opened fire in a bar in the central Mexican city of Irapuato, local authorities said in a statement on Monday.
The attack, the second case mass shooting in the state of Guanajuato in less than a month, also saw three people injured as local police declared a manhunt for the assailants as the motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear.
A local government official said security officials are working on the assumption it could have been as a result of a drug deal gone bad.
Read also:Gunmen attack Plateau community, kill one, injure scores, destroy farmlands
The Guanajuato province which is a major manufacturing hub and production site for many of the world’s top carmakers, has been convulsed in recent years by brutal turf wars between rival drug gangs, a security expert said.
The expert recalls how 10 people were killed on September 21 by yet to be identified gunmen in an attack at a bar in the Guanajuato town of Tarimoro, about 96km (60 miles) southeast of Irapuato.
“Earlier this month, gunmen allegedly affiliated with a drug gang killed 20 people, including a mayor, in an attack in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero,” the unnamed expert said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...