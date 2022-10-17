Gunmen open fire at Mexican city bar, kill 12, injure three

At least 12 people including six women, were on Saturday evening, gunned down by unidentified gunmen who opened fire in a bar in the central Mexican city of Irapuato, local authorities said in a statement on Monday.

The attack, the second case mass shooting in the state of Guanajuato in less than a month, also saw three people injured as local police declared a manhunt for the assailants as the motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear.

A local government official said security officials are working on the assumption it could have been as a result of a drug deal gone bad.

The Guanajuato province which is a major manufacturing hub and production site for many of the world’s top carmakers, has been convulsed in recent years by brutal turf wars between rival drug gangs, a security expert said.

The expert recalls how 10 people were killed on September 21 by yet to be identified gunmen in an attack at a bar in the Guanajuato town of Tarimoro, about 96km (60 miles) southeast of Irapuato.

“Earlier this month, gunmen allegedly affiliated with a drug gang killed 20 people, including a mayor, in an attack in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero,” the unnamed expert said.

