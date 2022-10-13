18 Pakistani flood survivors killed in bus fire

The Pakistani police has confirmed the death of at least18 flood survivors, including eight children and nine women, all members of an extended family, who died when the bus they were travelling in caught fire on Thursday.

Police spokesman, Hashim Brohi, said the bus was “taking the extended family from the southern port city of Karachi to their hometown of Khairpur Nathan Shah after they heard flood waters had receded there when the accident occured.”

“They were among the thousands who moved to Karachi because of the country’s deadly flooding,” Brohi said.

Read also:Over 150 families displaced, rendered homeless by flood in Yobe —NEMA

Brohi said the accident took place near the Nooriabad hills hike which is not far from the local police station and fire service station.

“The proximity saved the lives of many bus passengers as both the police and fire engine reached the scene in minutes,” Brohi said.

He said rescue services moved the injured passengers to the main hospitals in Jamshoro and Nooriabad while the bodies which were burned beyond recognition, will be handed over to relatives after legal formalities.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now