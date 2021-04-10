Veteran Nollywood actor Bruno Iwuoha dies of diabetes at 68 | Ripples Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actor, Bruno Iwuoha, on Saturday, died at the age of 68, after a prolonged battle with diabetes.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director of Communications, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Monalisa Chinda Coker.

The statement read: “It is on a sad note that we announce the passing away of our elder colleague and active member of AGN Abuja, Bruno Obinna Iwuoha.

“He died in the early hours of this morning (10/04/2021) after a prolonged battle with diabetes.

“Bruno Iwuoha hails from Ehime Mbano Local Government Area in Umunumo Umuanunu kindred, Imo state. He was aged 68 years, survived by his wife and six children.”

Also, the National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, on behalf of the members of the Guild, commiserated with the immediate family members, friends and fans of the deceased and prayed that God would comfort them at this moment of grief.

