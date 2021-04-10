Again, Kenyan, Ethiopian emerge winners of Lagos City Marathon | Ripples Nigeria

Kenya’s Emmanuel Naibei and Ethiopia’s Meseret Dinke, have emerged champions of men’s and women’s categories of the sixth Lagos City Marathon respectively.

This is the fourth time a Kenyan is emerging the winner of the men’s 42km marathon, while the Ethiopian reclaimed her title.

Naibei on Saturday ran an unofficial time of 2:14:10 to win the star prize of $30,000

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Naibei’s 2:14:10 is the second-fastest in the history of the Lagos Marathon.

In the women’s category, Dinke reclaimed her title, making it the fourth time an Ethiopian will be winning the female race.

