Widow, children burnt to death six months after husband’s demise

A woman identified as Emilia Philips and her three kids died on Monday in a fire incident at the family’s house in Kaduna.

A family member said on social media Tuesday that the woman and her children were burnt to death in their sleep.

Emilia’s demise came just six months after her husband, Sunday Philip, slumped and died at his home in August 2021.

