Women Group threatens inauguration of 10th NASS if not considered for principal offices

The Coalition For Women Participation In Governance and Leadership in Nigeria, on Tuesday threatened legal action to stop the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly if female lawmakers are not considered for principal offices of the Senate and House of Representatives.

The group, a coalition of 200 women groups, is also demanding that five gender bills rejected by the 9th assembly be reviewied.

The Secretary of the coalition, Atinuke Olaolu, who made the threat in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the group is frustrated with the lack of progress in promoting gender equality in Nigerian politics.

Olaolu also noted that women constitute over 50% of the population in Nigeria, yet they continue to be marginalized and excluded from political leadership positions.

“We hereby demand that a woman must be considered for as presiding officer in the Federal house of representatives and all state assemblies.

“They must consider women who are ranking in order to emerge as presiding officers and chair of significant committees,” Olaolu said.

According to her, the coalition has been calling for a more inclusive political system that reflects the diversity of the Nigerian population, but lamented that in a time the country is expected to advance the composition of its political leadership, women were rather been schemed out.

“We have no option than to seek redress in a competent court of jurisdiction and obtain an injunction that would stop the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in the interest of equity and justice,” she said, adding that the coalition was tired of empty promises and that it was time for action.

Continuing, Olaolu called on the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to allow women have equal opportunities to participate in his government and leadership of Nigeria.

“We are also calling out the president-elect to put practice his promise to include women’s participation at least 35% as demanded by the Revised Gender policy.

“He must also remember that this is a true test of the commitment to remove Nigeria from the red list and the hall of shame for countries who have no duty to ending all forms of violence against women,” the statement added.

