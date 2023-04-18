Adamawa guber saga a Nollywood movie —Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker from Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has mocked the controversial gubernatorial election in Adamawa State.

Adamawa Resident Electoral Commission (REC) Hudu Yunusa-Ari, on Sunday declared Senator Aishatu Binani, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the poll even though collation of results had not been concluded in some parts of the state.

This development had generated concerns from Nigerians who described the scenario as inconsistent with the principles of democracy.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had since announced Yinusa-Ari’s suspension and asked him to stay way from electoral activities in the state.

However, Binani had reportedly asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from voiding declaration that named her as the governor-elect of the state.

She also asked the court for an order prohibiting the election umpire from taking any further steps towards the declaration of the winner of the election pending the determination of her application for judicial review.

Sani, who reacted to the development in a tweet on Tuesday, described Adamawa saga as not different from a Nollywood movie.

“Nigerian election has reached a point where you will just contest then invite your friend to declare you winner, make an acceptance speech and quickly rush to the court to get a judicial backing. I hope Nollywood Directors are taking notes for their next movies”, he wrote.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

