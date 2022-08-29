World’s ‘loneliest man’ dies after 26 years in Brazilian forest

An indigenous tribe man who was known as the “World Loneliest Man” and lived in complete isolation in the Brazilian Amazon forests has died years after the last of his tribesmen were wiped off by forest explorers.

The deceased was often called “Man of the Hole” because of the large trenches he dug to trap animals or hide, was found dead in his hut on Saturday, according to a Brazilian government Indigenous Agency, Funai.

The Brazilian, whose name and the language he spoke were never known, lived in voluntary isolation in a piece of forest monitored by Funai and was always on the run whenever he sensed that other people coming close.

The indigenous man was located 26 years ago in the forest in the Rondonia state, near the border with Bolivia.

The majority of his tribe was believed to have been killed in the 1970s and 80s after a road was built nearby, causing a rise in demand for land for business purposes.

At least 114 indigenous peoples have been identified to live in isolation in the Amazon Basin, the world’s largest rainforest belt.

