23.18m Nigerians now unemployed, 1.48m lose job to COVID-19 - NBS | Ripples Nigeria

The total number of Nigerians unemployed in the country rose to 23,187,389 (23.1 million) as at the fourth a quarter of 2020 from the 21,764,614 (21.7 million) recorded in the the second quarter of 2020.

This indicates that during the COVID-19 1.48 million Nigerians lost their jobs.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s foreign trade dropped by 10% in 2020 – NBS

This is contained in a recently released unemployment data report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

More details soon

Join the conversation

Opinions