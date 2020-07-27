15 patients test positive for COVID-19 in NAUTH

The Chief Medical Director of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) in Nnewi, Anambra State, Prof. Anthony Igwegbe, said on Monday at least 15 patients had tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital.

Igwegbe, who disclosed this when he received medical items including personal protective equipment (PPE), donated by a group, 100 Igbos US Inc., said a staff of the hospital was among those who had contracted the virus.

“The patient, a cleaner in the hospital, is responding very well to treatment and will soon be discharged,” he said.

The CMD expressed delight that the testing centres approved for the state had reduced movement of samples and the waiting time at Irrua Specialist Hospital Centre in Edo.

He disclosed that results of sample tests are now available within 48 hours, adding that this would help in diagnosis and management of the cases.

He, however, identified lack of consumables and isolation facilities as the major challenges still facing the hospital in the fight against COVID-19.

