16 corps members test positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi

At least 16 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi State.

The Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Rilwan Mohammed confirmed the development on Sunday.

He said the corps members were confirmed positive by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) after a routine test at the state’s orientation camp.

Mohammed said: “I am yet to ascertain if they have been discharged or not but they have been isolated, about 16 of them.”

