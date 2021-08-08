News
16 corps members test positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi
At least 16 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi State.
The Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Rilwan Mohammed confirmed the development on Sunday.
READ ALSO:We didn’t mandate COVID-19 vaccination as condition for clearance, Osun NYSC clarifies
He said the corps members were confirmed positive by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) after a routine test at the state’s orientation camp.
Mohammed said: “I am yet to ascertain if they have been discharged or not but they have been isolated, about 16 of them.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...