18 people shot, four feared killed in deadly shootings across US city

A spate of violent shootings in the US city of Cincinnati, has left no fewer than 14 people injured and four other victims dead.

According to local media and police, the shootings described as an “extremely violent night of bloodshed” across the US, started in the Ohio city of about 300,000 when three people were shot at about midnight on Saturday (05:00 GMT) in the Walnut Hills neighbourhood.

Soon after, at about 12:30am (05:30 GMT) on Sunday, police were called to the Avondale area and found 21-year-old Antonio Blair with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to University Hospital and died there, police said in a statement. Three other gunshot victims were also taken to the hospital.

Officers then responded to a report about gunshots in the Over-the-Rhine neighbourhood at 2:15am (07:15 GMT) where 10 people had been shot, police said.

“One man, 34-year-old Robert Rogers, died at the scene and another, 30-year-old Jaquiez Grantat, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,” Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said on Sunday.

Neudigate told reporters that the attack “seem to be separate independent incidents but horrific and tragic”.

Police did not immediately provide details about the fourth fatal shooting but confirmed that it occurred on the city’s West End, even as no suspect information was immediately available in any of the cases.

