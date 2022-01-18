20 dead bodies found in Kenyan River

A human rights body in Kenya has raised an alarm after 20 dead bodies in sacks were retrieved from a river in the western part of the country in recent weeks.

The group, Haki Africa, said most of the bodies were recovered from River Yala which flows into Lake Victoria.

The bodies, according to the group, were found in sacks with some tied up and others mutilated.

Haki Africa’s Executive Director, Hussein Khalid, who confirmed the development on Twitter on Tuesday, said the local mortuary was receiving the unidentified bodies and had buried nine of them in a mass grave to make space for more bodies.

Khalid said: “What is shocking and extremely disturbing is that these bodies are actually dumped by individuals who so far remain unknown.”

