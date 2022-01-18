Sudanese forces kill seven protesters

Sudan security forces on Tuesday shot dead seven protesters during anti-coup rallies in the capital Khartoum

The Sudanese Central Doctors Committee (SCDC) in a statement condemned the attack on the defenseless protesters.

The group added that more than 100 people were injured in the skirmish which broke out as thousands of protesters marched toward the presidential palace in opposition to last October’s military coup.

In videos shared by Sudanese activists on social media, barrages of tear gas were fired at protesters who blocked main roads leading to the presidential compound, with sounds believed to be gunfire heard in the videos.

This comes as Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council headed by Gen. Abdel Fatah al-Burhan, said it would establish an anti-terrorism force to counter “multiple potential threats.”

