20 feared dead in Zaria-Kano highway accident | Ripples Nigeria

At least 20 people were feared dead in the auto crash that occurred along the Zaria-Kano highway on Saturday.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna, said a Hummer bus belonging to Kano Line and a private Toyota Rav4 SUV were involved in the accident.

Aruwan said: “Security agencies have reported that several persons lost their lives in a ghastly road crash on Kauran Wali axis of the Zaria-Kano Road.

“The bus was Kano-bound while the car was headed for Zaria.

“The crash was a head-on collision between the two vehicles, resulting from dangerous driving and overtaking along a diversion point on the highway.

“More than 20 people were involved in the crash. 10 died on the spot and others died later at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria.

“Those injured are still in the hospital.”

