Police arrests two suspected armed robbers at venue of common entrance exam in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests two suspected armed robbers at venue of common entrance exam in Lagos
Police operatives attached to Satellite Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspected armed robbers at Agboju area of the state.
The suspects simply identified as Lawal (22) and Ikechukwu Oguawai (22) were arrested after they attacked parents of students writing Common Entrance Examination into Federal Government colleges at the Amuwo Odofin Senior Grammar School, Old Ojo road, Agboju, Lagos, on Saturday.
The command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the suspects who brandished dangerous weapons scaled the school fence at about 2.00 p.m. and attacked parents who accompanied the wards to the examination centre.
He said: “A team of Anti-Crime Patrol policemen stationed at the entrance of the school responded swiftly and arrested the two suspected robbers while others took to their heels.
“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible prosecution, with a directive that other fleeing members of the gang should be apprehended.
“The police commissioner has reassured the general public of adequate security of lives and property and public safety in Lagos State and stressed the importance of constant security at all schools and colleges in the state.”
