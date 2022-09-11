2023: It’d be worrisome to allow APC stay in power beyond May 29 —Atiku

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has tasked Nigerians to be decisive in voting the right leaders in the 2023 general elections.

Atiku, in a statement on Sunday, noted that the election would be a choice between a better Nigeria and failed promises of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Vice President of Nigeria added that it would be worrisome for the ruling party to stay in power beyond 2023.

He said: “I know that it is not an easy task. But it will be more worrisome to allow the APC to remain in office one more day after May 29.



“The election that is ahead of us is a choice between the certainty of a better Nigeria and a promise of failures by the APC.

“It’s a choice between freedom and doom. And I trust that you will do your all in ensuring that Nigeria is free from socio-economic hardship.

“Recruit your friends as canvassers at the polling units and let’s join hands to salvage the country”.

The ruling APC has former Lagos state Governor, Ahmed Bola Tinubu as its flag bearer for the 2023 Presidential election.

