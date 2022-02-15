$418m Paris Club refund: Court to rule on states’ suit March 25

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday fixed March 25 for ruling in the suit filed by the 36 state governors challenging the plan deduction of funds from the federation account for settlement of $418 million judgment debt on the Paris Club refund.

The judge fixed the date after hearing the submission of the plaintiffs and defendants.

The defendants are the Attorney-General of the Federation, Debt Management Office (DMO) and 41 others.

The Federal Government had attempted to deduct $418 million from the states funds to pay consultants for their service on the Paris Club Fund, but the state governors challenged the fee in court.

READ ALSO: Court backs states, strikes out Nigerian govt’s plea to deduct $418m consultancy fee from Paris Club refund

In the suit filed by their attorney-generals, the governors are demanding an audit to verify the consultancy fee, and restrain President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration from deducting the said sum.

The court had on November 5, 2021 restricted the federal government from going ahead with the deduction and payment plan.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now