News
$418m Paris Club refund: Court to rule on states’ suit March 25
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday fixed March 25 for ruling in the suit filed by the 36 state governors challenging the plan deduction of funds from the federation account for settlement of $418 million judgment debt on the Paris Club refund.
The judge fixed the date after hearing the submission of the plaintiffs and defendants.
The defendants are the Attorney-General of the Federation, Debt Management Office (DMO) and 41 others.
The Federal Government had attempted to deduct $418 million from the states funds to pay consultants for their service on the Paris Club Fund, but the state governors challenged the fee in court.
READ ALSO: Court backs states, strikes out Nigerian govt's plea to deduct $418m consultancy fee from Paris Club refund
In the suit filed by their attorney-generals, the governors are demanding an audit to verify the consultancy fee, and restrain President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration from deducting the said sum.
The court had on November 5, 2021 restricted the federal government from going ahead with the deduction and payment plan.
