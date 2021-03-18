8 tips you should consider before renovating your kitchen space | Ripples Nigeria

Do you often feel stressed out every time you see a corner of your home untidy and unorganized? It might make your life unproductive. The environment you are in will greatly affect the level of your efficiency in accomplishing your tasks. Besides that, your mood can shift easily from feeling good about yourself to loathing in self-hatred.

To avoid being a victim of these circumstances, you might want to design your home in such a way that boosts positivity and productivity. You might want to start with your kitchen. It is one of the most used spaces in everyone’s home. You cook and eat in this spot. Usually, it is where you entertain your visitor. Since it is where you spent most of your work, you might want to make it appear better. Transforming it into a beautiful yet highly functional corner will benefit you in the long run.

Start designing your kitchen

A lot of kitchen ideas will pop-up in your mind once you decide to change its design. Choosing the new look of your cooking space is the most exciting part of the renovation. It is not surprising at all if you manifest this feeling. For so long, you probably settled with a boring kitchen. But the numerous options you have can overwhelm you. Below are some tips in planning and organizing your kitchen space to generate better ideas.

Place related items in the same corner

When organizing your kitchen, you must consider the accessibility of related items. Most likely, you don’t want to spend much of your time searching for the things you need. You want to access them as soon as possible, especially when you are cooking. Think strategically about where you would want to place the items you typically use. For instance, the stuff near the dishwasher must be dishware and flatware. In this way, you will not have any difficulties in bringing them back to their proper places. Keep your trash bin away from where you usually prepare food. Allocate a space solely for leftovers. It is to avoid any food contaminations and bad odor.

Organize your food storage

If you have food storage, it’s best to organize it in some way that will benefit you and other family members as well. A large and unorganized panty will make the food difficult to locate. Having this setup will not let you eat what you want to eat in an instant.

Accessibility and safety must be your top priority when deciding where to put food items. For example, if you have kids in the household, you must put the food they often eat on the lower shelves. While you must put fragile items somewhere in the pantry that kids can’t reach.

Have a few electrical outlets

Since you now have a lot of access to electrical appliances, you must put in a few electrical outlets. In this way, you can use at the same time a coffee pot, oven, and blender, and others. Place these electrical outlets where you think you’ll spend most of your time. If you want to make it look tidy, you might consider hiding them under your drawers.

Design wider walking space

Maximize the space you will allot for waking purposes. It will allow you to move freely, especially when you are cooking or eating. Wider kitchen space can provide the perception that it is well-organized. Besides that, it makes cleaning easier to do.

Utilize cabinets and appliances

Cabinets and appliances give life to your kitchen. It will probably appear pale and boring without them. Cabinets are essential for storing rarely used items in your kitchen, as well as those that can easily break. When choosing a cabinet, make sure that its design can fit the overall theme. Size is also a major consideration. Too large storage cabinets can make the place small and too crowded. You will end up not loving it. While too small cabinets are not highly functional. The best way to determine the right size is to measure the space you will use for storage purposes.

You must provide the same attention when choosing kitchen appliances. These can break or make the overall vibe of the palace. Choose the color and size most suited to the ambiance you want to create.

Decide how to store your knives

Knives are one of the dangerous tools you have in your kitchen. You must put it somewhere that kids can’t easily reach. If you want to hang it, make sure that it is high enough to ensure everyone’s safety. YOu know how kids can behave sometimes. They are always curious to explore things they did not have the opportunity to use.

Allocate a space to post reminders

Space, where you can post reminders, does not have to look grand or big. A simple and small space can suffice. It is nice to have a whiteboard or a chalkboard in the kitchen so that you have one spot to post reminders. It can be a grocery list or due dates of electric and water bills. To complete the setup, you must put a working pen beside it.

Choose colors that complement each other

Deciding on the color combination you want to use is crucial. You must think of it all over again to arrive at the colors that best compliments each other. Don’t rush the decision process. To avoid having regrets in the future, you must take all the time you have. If you want to make your small kitchen appear like it has a large space, you might want to use light colors.

In a Nutshell

Renovating a kitchen is never an easy task. It requires not only time and effort but also a large sum of money. Thus, you must think thoroughly before deciding on which kitchen idea to transform into a reality. It is also important to take note that if you own the place, your taste is the utmost consideration.

