Top 6 reasons why you should invest in Patek Philippe watches | Ripples Nigeria

In the world of luxury watch brands, numerous brands are selling very durable and elegant timepieces such as Rolex, Omega, and Breitling. These brands spend about US$150 million every year on advertising just to make sure that everyone is familiar with their watches and is always at the forefront of luxury. However, one luxury brand spends a very small fraction of that amount. And it is still popularly known to create some of the world’s high-quality, durable and elegant timepieces, and that is the Patek Philippe brand.

If ever you’re planning to purchase a luxurious watch from Patek Philippe for the first time but still in doubt whether to opt to buy it or not, we are glad that you have stopped and read this before you go straight to watch stores. Here are five top reasons why you should consider adding a luxurious timepiece from Patek Philippe to your collections to convince you more.

Investment value

Regardless of whether a Patek Philippe watch is modern or vintage, the value increases day by day. All timepieces completed for the brand’s 175th-anniversary collection are now trading on the secondary market for an incredible price. Pieces such as Patek Philippe World Time Cloisonné Enamel and Patek Philippe Nautilus have immediately earned almost double their retail price at any luxury watch auctions.

In the 1950s, owning a Calatrava will only cost you about $300, but today this model costs more than $20,000. Buying original Nautilus from the 1970s will only cost less than $3,000, but today, you need to have at least $50,000 before owning one. There are several perpetual chronographs like the 2499/100 fourth series that would only let you spend a total of $20,000 to purchase way back in the 1980s, but today the price went up over $400,000. With value getting higher and higher as time passes, investing in a Patek Philippe watch is worth it.

Detailed parts

Ever since the brand debuted in 1839, its watches were still fewer than one million. That overall number of timepieces released in the market is fewer than other Swiss watches manufacturers produce in a year. Patek production took nine-month to finish making its most basic and simple watches and two years to create some of the more complicated watches. That being said, they are very detailed with every timepiece they introduced in the market.

On the other hand, the demand for Patek Philippe watches is continuously growing day by day. Some of the brand’s watches are sought-after that buyers must submit an application process first to show that they are high-caliber collectors.

Design

Patek design’s real beauty is found in its movements. Every individual part is hand-completed, which may appear to be an unnecessary detail, thinking that only a watchmaker can value and appreciate it. But even the lay admirer can’t help but be struck by its magnificence.

When it comes to dialing design, it is much like unrivaled. Timepiece’s hand-polished hands, the faceted batons, and the little tell that Patek Philippe can frequently go unseen even by the individual wearing the watch, but they all add to something that looks and feels perfect suits on the wrist.

Quality

The precious primary resource of the brand is the quality of their watches. The entire company is designed and created to ensure supporting it. As a new Patek Philippe Seal was introduced in the market in 2018, the company then demanded rigid standards that in many cases exceed common industry standards. But the commitment to providing quality watches does not apply to them only. The brand places the highest standards for employee training– starting from the timepiece maker to the salesperson and even including their customer service supports.

The Archives

Each Patek Philippe timepiece ever made has a searchable ‘extract’ accessible at the Patek Philippe archives. It infuses huge confidence knowing that you can source the manufactured/production date and original date of the offer for each Patek Philippe made since 1839.

At the point when you meet someone who owns a Patek watch, it’s almost guaranteed that they have accomplished something phenomenal with their life. The extracts, which carefully hold details of each watch’s historical background, evoke moments in people’s lives that have been set apart by the acquisition of a Patek Philippe.

Patek does exclude past owners’ names on its extracts, yet most individuals from the royal family and many heads of state and VIPs are in these archives. It’s a superb feed for the creative mind. There is a possibility that previous owners were praising the end of a conflict with your watch, the source of another existence with someone, or the birth of a child.

The Patek Philippe DNA

The artistry, design, and craftsmanship adjusted in a Patek Philippe are unrivaled.

Patek’s case, for instance, says everything: they may seem simple in their entire execution; however, Patek takes no alternate shortcuts. Among some different watchmakers, cases are cast and machine-completed, frequently at an outside shop; at Patek Philippe, cases are generally made in-house and frequently manufactured from solid pieces of gold or platinum.

Patek utilizes traditional case-production methods that behold back to the 1800s and have been safeguarded by a few contemporary watchmakers. To make one case requires expertise that has been passed from one age to another, very much like the actual watches. And that is the excellence of Patek Philippe.

In a Nutshell

Collectors and buyers of Patek Philippe aren’t like other watch collectors of other brands. They aren’t gaudy; they don’t need to be. That is because Patek Philippe’s downplayed elegance speaks confidence. Every Patek owner realizes that they have the absolute best in craftsmanship, legacy, and design sitting on their wrists — and whenever you’ve owned a Patek Philippe, nothing else will do. This is why you should never hesitate to invest and buy timepieces from this brand. You can always get what you pay for, and that is owning luxurious and durable watches.

