Abducted Enugu law students regain freedom after 8 days

The abducted students of Nigerian Law School in Agbani, Enugu State Campus, have regained their freedom.

The students – Chukwuemeka and Festus Pedro – were abducted inside the Eke market in Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government of the state last Wednesday.

The kidnappers later demanded a N50 million ransom to release the victims.

The duo were released by their abductors on Wednesday afternoon.

However, it is still unclear if any ransom was paid to secure the students’ release.

One of the students told journalists the victims returned to the campus on Thursday evening.

