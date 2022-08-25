Fire razes shops in Lagos market

Fire on Thursday evening razed several shops at Owode Onirin market in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service which confirmed the incident in a statement on its Twitter handle –@LagosRescue – said the inferno started at 7:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The statement read: “Among the multitude of the automobile spare parts section of the market, there was neither case of injury nor death as damping down of the echelon of fire continues to bring the firefighting into conclusion.

“The cause of the fire will be investigated thereafter.”

