Absence of counsel stalls trial of clerics for alleged illegal possession of firearm

The absence of a defence counsel, Uche Uzukwu, on Tuesday, stalled the trial of three clerics charged with the possession of a prohibited firearm at the Zuba Magistrates’ Court, Abuja.

The police arraigned Uche Aigbe, Promise Ukachukwu and Olakunle Ogunleye for criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, inciting disturbance and criminal intimidation.

The police alleged that the defendants who are members of the House on the Rock Refuge Church, Wuse, Abuja, conspired were caught with an AK47 rifle on February 12.

The prosecution counsel, James Idachaba, said the defendants got the firearm from Insp. Musa Audu, attached to Wuse Division and posted on guard duty at the said church.

He added that the defendants used the firearm for an illustration while preaching a sermon about faith in the church.

Idachaba argued that the defendants made inciting and intimidating statements to the church congregation that could cause alarm and breach of peace.

The offence, according to him, contravened Sections 97, 114 and 397 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section III of the Firearms Act CAP F28, LFN 2004.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At the resumed trial, Magistrate Abdulaziz Ismail brought to the attention of the court a letter seeking adjournment by Uzukwu.

He noted that the adjournment was at the instance of the defence counsel who was absent due to his involvement at an election petition tribunal.

The magistrate adjourned the matter till May 2 for hearing.

