Abuja banks, bakers, others to pay N100,000 fine for gas emissions

Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) is to start charging bakers, commercial banks and others in the capital N100,000 for gaseous emission permit.

Companies were told in a letter, that the charge is for hazardous substances emitted into the air, water and land during production or through the use of generators.

Users of other contributing factors of environmental pollution like heavy-duty, drilling, construction and manufacturing equipment, filling stations, will also be charged.

It was gathered that firms which fail to pay for the permit will face punishment as the demand is backed by constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In the letter, AMAC stated that, “The management of Abuja Municipal Area Council Environment Services Department (ESD) Bodies, wishes to notify you of levy/fees due to Abuja Area Council for Gaseous Emission Permit Limit.”

It added that, “This includes the discharge of harmful hazardous substances into the air or the land and water in Nigeria by the activities of industries, warehouses, bank, either from generators or heavy-duty, drilling, production, construction and manufacturing equipment, filling stations, etc.”

Quoting the section of the constitution that empowers the council to regulate, inspect, control and collect levies, the letter quoted the following:

“This is in line with the provision of Section (2C) of the fourth schedule of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended under the function of the Local Government Authority and Federal Environmental Protection Agency Act (FEPA) part (iii) section 25 which establish the Local Council Authority to regulate, enforce and collection of levies for the interest of public health importance (welfare) section (18), (20), (21), (26) and 27 and other relevant laws of National Environmental Health Practice Regulation 2016 which confers on the council the power to regulate, inspect, control and collection of levies/fees.”

