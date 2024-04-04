ABUSE OF NAIRA: EFCC releases mugshot of crossdresser Bobrisky after arrest

The mugshot of popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his arrest for allegedly abusing the Naira.

Additionally, the EFCC said in a statement on Thursday that Bobrisky is the subject of an investigation by Lagos Zonal Command authorities on allegations that he sprayed Naira notes.

The statement added that Bobrisky was taken into custody after he was captured on camera spraying and flashing large amounts of brand-new Naira notes during the March 24, 2024, movie premiere of Ajakaju, which was produced by Nollywood actress and producer Eniola Ajao, at Film One Circle Mall in Lekki, Lagos.

The EFCC also informed that a thorough investigation revealed that Bobrisky had also committed the alleged offence at some other event centres and parties at different times.

“Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have commenced an investigation of Iris Okuneye, a.k.a. Bobrisky, for allegedly spraying Naira notes.

‘‘The EFCC had invited the 31-year-old following a video report of spraying and flaunting wads of new Naira notes at the premiere of a movie, Ajakaju, produced by Eniola Ajao, a Nollywood actress and producer, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos, on March 24, 2024.

‘‘Investigation also revealed that he had also committed the alleged offence at some other event centres and parties at different times.

‘‘Following the invitation by the Commission, he arrived at the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC in the morning of Wednesday, April 4, 2024, for interrogation and volunteered his statements.

‘‘He will soon be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.“ The statement reads in full.

