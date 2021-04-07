Actress, Biodun Okeowo, says celebrities should be appreciated for sharing personal details online | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo has admonished her followers to appreciate celebrities and shower them with words of affirmation whenever they can.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the Nollywood actress revealed some of the sacrifices that entertainers have to make for their audience.

She stated in her post that celebrities are quite vulnerable, especially when they share pivotal details of their lives with online strangers.

Okeowo also reprimanded trolls who always have something negative to say about entertainers.

Read also: Actress, Maryam Charles slams fans honoring celebrities with tattoos

Read what she published;

“Can people just rest?

Celebrities are in the showbiz business to entertain you with their lives…

Either their personal or public lives now depend on them.

Please appreciate them or remain silent. Stop the trolling.

Without celebrities and bloggers, you all won’t be enjoying social media.

Nothing is show off when it comes to showbiz… all is just to entertain.

Either paid or not we just want to do the show in the biz…can’t you understand?

Having said that…

I can’t wait to unveil my new mansion”

Join the conversation

Opinions