Business
AfDB to invest $1bn in Nigeria’s agric sector
The African Development Bank, on Thursday, pledged to invest $1billion into Nigeria’s agricultural sector in order to ensure massive job opportunities and food security.
This was revealed by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, during a press briefing with State House Correspondents after the conclusion of the 137th National Economic Council meeting presided over by Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.
Read Also: Tinubu inherited a dead economy, Soludo re-echoes Ribadu’s sentiments
“The Vice President who attended the World Food Prize in Des Moines, Iowa, met with the president of the African Development Bank. Dr Adesina has already pledged $1bn to the second phase,” said the minister.
He also noted that his ministry made a presentation to the council outlining the collaborative program with the African Development Bank, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the Islamic Development Bank, various state governments, and private investors.
Kyari further revealed the positive ripple effects to the economy, noting the numbers regarding employment of the youth.
He explained, “The seven states are Kano, Kaduna, Kwara, Ogun, Oyo, Imo, and Cross River, and like I said, with the FCT being the eighth partner in this programme.
“The quick wins here are that even in the stage of construction, you will have the opportunity for over 3,000 jobs.
“And at the end of the construction, opportunities will be for almost 500,000 jobs on each zone that is for each state and then also to support about 100,000 farmers.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...