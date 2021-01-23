Afenifere fires back at ACF, says Yoruba nation cannot be threatened with war

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has reacted to a statement credited to the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), over a bloody clash on Friday at a Fulani settlement in the Igangan area of Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo State.

The clash was between herdsmen and a group led by Sunday Igboho, where two people were killed and properties worth millions of Naira destroyed.

The ACF had, in an interview on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, said such violence could lead to another civil war in the country.

But in a swift reaction, the Afenifere, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, said the Yorubas are not cowards and cannot be threatened with war.

The statement reads:

“While we have gone to a great length to sue for peace and have appealed to our pained people to be law-abiding even with the daily provocations of the Fulani and harassment of our people, we frown at the very arrogant and insulting ACF statement, especially their reference to the event of 1966.

“We must make it clear to them that they cannot threaten us with a war at this stage as we will not provoke war but never are we going to run for anybody on our land.

“We are miffed that a body like ACF that has never shown any remorse over the killing of our people can open their mouths anyhow now because there are consequences for the irresponsible actions of their people.

“We advise them to call their criminals to order and not expect our people to sheepishly wait to be killed by those who value cow lives more than human beings.

“We do not want a repeat of 1966 event but if there are people plotting such event again, the rain will be over their heads.”

