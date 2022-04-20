Business
Air passengers jump by 43.41% to 13m amid rising insecurity
Despite the high cost of air transportation, Nigeria’s domestic airlines in 12 months of 2021 airlifted over 13 million passengers from one part of the country to another,
The number of passengers recorded in 2021 is a 43.41 per cent increase when compared to 9 million (9,069,295) in the previous year.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed this on Wednesday in its air transport data report.
It noted that out of the 13 million passengers the number of arrivals in 2021 stood at 6,533,740, which was higher compared to 4,870,072 in 2020.
Also, departure stood at 6,472,741 in 2021 compared to 4,199,223 in 2020.
Read also: Nigerian airports recorded 5.3m passengers in six months – NBS
NBS also revealed that the total number of international passengers who passed through Nigerian airports was 2,219,146 in 2021 as against 1,408,026 passengers in 2020.
This represents a 57.61% growth rate.
The number of international arrivals in 2021 stood at 1,109,621, which was higher compared to 690,765 in 2020.
Also, departure stood at 1,109,525 in 2021 compared to 717,261 in 2020.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...