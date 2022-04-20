Air passengers jump by 43.41% to 13m amid rising insecurity

Despite the high cost of air transportation, Nigeria’s domestic airlines in 12 months of 2021 airlifted over 13 million passengers from one part of the country to another,

The number of passengers recorded in 2021 is a 43.41 per cent increase when compared to 9 million (9,069,295) in the previous year.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed this on Wednesday in its air transport data report.

It noted that out of the 13 million passengers the number of arrivals in 2021 stood at 6,533,740, which was higher compared to 4,870,072 in 2020.

Also, departure stood at 6,472,741 in 2021 compared to 4,199,223 in 2020.

NBS also revealed that the total number of international passengers who passed through Nigerian airports was 2,219,146 in 2021 as against 1,408,026 passengers in 2020.

This represents a 57.61% growth rate.

The number of international arrivals in 2021 stood at 1,109,621, which was higher compared to 690,765 in 2020.

Also, departure stood at 1,109,525 in 2021 compared to 717,261 in 2020.

