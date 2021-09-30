Nigerian airports recorded 5.3m passengers in six months – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday a total of 5.3 million domestic passengers in Nigeria travelled by air between January and June this year.

The agency disclosed this in its Air Transportation report for the second quarter of 2021 released in Abuja.

According to NBS, the figure was 6 percent higher than the 4.9 million recorded during the same period in 2020.

It said the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, recorded 1.94 million or 36.9 percent of the total domestic passengers during the period.

The Abuja airport was followed by the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, with 1.63 million or 30.8 percent of the total domestic travels in the first half of this year.

The report revealed that the domestic wing of the Abuja and Lagos airports recorded a total of 3.5 million or 67.7 percent of the domestic passenger travels in H1 2021.

For foreign movement statistics, arrival in Q1 2021 was 212,977 while passengers’ departure stood at 222,453 in the same period.

The report also showed that the second-quarter 2021 recorded 220,171 (arrival) and 232,501 (departure).

“These figures are lower when compared to first quarter 2020 when arrival was reported at 419,849 and departure of 448,273. Second-quarter 2020 was reported at 3,699 (arrival) and 16,163 (departure).

“However, the growth rate of foreign movement of passengers in second quarter 2021 was 5,852.18 percent (arrival) and 1,338.48 percent (departure) showing better performance of the sector,” it added.

