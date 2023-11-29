Akpabio says Senate will carry out thorough scrutiny of 2024 budget

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has promised that the upper legislative chamber will be meticulous in the scrutiny of 2024 budget estimates presented by President Bola Tinubu.

While addressing the lawmakers shortly before Tinubu’s presentation on the floor of the senate on Wednesday, Akpabio said the National Assembly will carry out a robust and thorough scrutiny of the 2024 Budget estimate presented to it by the President.

Akpabio added that in doing so, the National Assembly will “ensure to abide by the principles of checks and balance” to make sure nothing is compromised.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a transformation ambassador, and we assure Nigerians that the National Assembly is ready to collaborate with the Executives in achieving its set objective for the nation,” Akpabio said.

“The cordial relationship between the Parliament and the Executives is necessary for the success of any government, and it is mandatory for the current Parliament to have a cordial relationship with the Executives,” he added.

