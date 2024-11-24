Akwa Ibom govt suspends school Principal over poor boarding house food

The Akwa Ibom State government has ordered the immediate suspension of the Principal of Presbyterian Senior Science College, Ididep, in Uyo, the state capital, over poor feeding of boarding students in the school hostel.

The suspension of the Principal, Nse Sunday Umoh, which was announced in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet on Saturday, said the ministry decided to pay an unscheduled visit to the public school after a video was shared on social media by lawyer and human rights activist, Inibehe Effiong, showing the poor quality of food being served the students despite the huge amount of money paid by parents as boarding fees to the school management.

The Commissioner explained that public outcry over the condition of the students following the viral video caught the attention of the government and it decided to take immediate action.

“Following the very disturbing video where students were fed with unpalatable and non-nutritional meals at Presbyterian Senior Science College, Ididep, I paid an unscheduled visit to the school,” Etiebiet said.

“I have directed a comprehensive investigation into the state of boarding facilities in the school and the other 25 boarding secondary schools across the state.

“This review, which will focus on hostels, dining halls, recreation areas, menu, kitchen, and sanitary facilities, will be jointly overseen by the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Education and the State Secondary Education Board. Consequently, I have also directed the immediate suspension of the Principal of the school, Dr. NSE Sunday Umoh pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Despite the fact that the free education policy of the state government, covers tuition fees only and not boarding fees, the welfare and dignity of all students, especially those in public schools, remain a priority of the Umo Eno-led administration.

“We appeal to parents who have already been greatly relieved of the burden of tuition fees to undertake basic parental responsibilities to support their children in secondary schools.

“The Ministry is committed to ensuring that all public school facilities meet irreducible minimum standards that uphold the well-being of both learners and staff.

“We urge the public to remain patient while this investigation lasts,” she added.

