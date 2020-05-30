ALEX BADEH: Court Martial jails six NAF personnel attached to former CDS

A General Court Martial sitting in Abuja has sentenced six personnel of the Nigerian Air Force, who were aides to the former Chief of Defence Staff, Late Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

Badeh was shot dead in December 2018 by gunmen while on his way back from his farm.

The convicted personnel were sentenced on Friday and given various sentences by the GCM which sat at the NAF Base, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja.

A statement late Friday night by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, gave the names of the convicted personnel as Squadron Leader Tom Gwani, Flight Sergeant Amu David, Flight Sergeant Philemon Degema, Flight Sergeant Sabo Simon, Sergeant Mukhtar Abdullahi and Sergeant Alfred Alexander.

Though their jail terms were not specified in the statement, Daramila said four of the personnel were detailed to provide armed escort for the late CDS while the two others were detailed for guard duty at his house.

Daramola said: “Six NAF personnel, who were aides to the former CDS were awarded various sentences by the GCM sitting at the NAF Base, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja.

“The personnel were standing trial for various offences. Delivering his judgment, the President of the GCM, Air Commodore David Aluku, pronounced the six accused personnel guilty of various charges.

“These included their failure to perform military duties, by absconding from the convoy of the deceased former CDS, while it came under attack, as well as conduct to the prejudice of service discipline, for giving false statements.

“The charges against the accused also included other civil offences of criminal conspiracy and miscellaneous offences relating to property, for illegally disposing of 79 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition issued for the protection of the late CDS, among others.

“While pleading in mitigation, the Defence Counsels urged the court to show leniency, describing the accused persons as first time offenders. The sentences were announced as being subject to confirmation by the Appropriate Superior Authority.”

