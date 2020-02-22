ALLEGED ASSAULT: Oluwo laughs off 6 months suspension by Osun State Traditional Rulers’ Council

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has waved aside the suspension handed down to him by the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers after he was found guilty of assault by a committee set up by the council of Obas following his physical encounter with another Oba within the state.

The monarch who took to his Instagram page to react to the suspension by the council of Obas laughed off the penance handed to him, describing the action as an ‘audio’ effort.

Oba Akanbi wrote; “Oba (Dr) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu is the one and only Oluwo of Iwoland. He was never suspended as Oluwo of Iwoland.

“Osun State Traditional Council has only recommended his suspension from the council meetings and activities for six months on the guise that his conduct (been too flashy, stylish, human rights defender and swaging) and that is even subject to Governors approval. This clarification is important for public notice!”

Reacting further, Oba Akanbi stated that “The investigation into the alleged punching of another king by the Oluwo of Iwoland, HIM Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, was put to rest today by the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers as the primary witnesses including the AIG zone II and government officials attested there was no punching except altercation.

“The emergency meeting was to investigate through witness’s presence at the zone II where peaceful meeting was held to resolve issues relating to incessant land selling in Iwoland. After the witness’s accounts at the traditional council meeting today, it was established there was no punch than altercation.

“It is amazing he was alleged his conduct against some monarchs are not in tune with them. We came to address allegations of beating another King. How does my conducts affect another monarch? Must I toe the same path with other monarchs?

“The pronouncement itself is subject to the approval of the state government. The council has no constitutional right suspend another king from its monthly meeting unless approved by the state government.

“Oluwo was never suspended. The suspension reported in the media is just from the monthly council meeting which is subject to the approval of the state government.

“All Osun State monarchs were invited to address the allegation that Oluwo punched another Oba. The AIG and the government official’s presence came to the meeting as witnesses and gave an account that I didn’t beat any Oba. Oluwo was vindicated. Of surprise to us was that another issue raised against me that his conduct against some Obas were not friendly that could warrant recommendation for suspension from the monthly meeting,” he added.

