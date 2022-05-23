Ambrose Alli varsity orders students to resume May 26 despite ASUU strike

The management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, on Monday directed students of the institution to return back to campus despite the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU embarked on strike on February 14 over the non-implementation of the agreements signed with the Federal Government.

The union extended the strike by another three months on May 9.

In a circular signed by the university Registrar, Ambrose E. Odiase, the management directed the students to return to the campus on May 26.

The circular read: “With reference to our earlier circular No. AAU/REG/CIR. 100/VOL.VIII/40 dated 18th March 2022 directing all students to vacate the Halls of Residence on or before midnight on Tuesday, 22nd March, 2022, the University Management, on behalf of Senate, has reviewed the said directive and directed that students should return to campus on Thursday, 26th May, 2022.

“Consequently, all returning students for the 2020/2021 session are hereby informed that the Halls of Residence would be opened on the above-mentioned date.

“This circular is for the information and compliance of all students of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.”

