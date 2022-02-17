Amotekun intercepts trailer with 63 people, 25 motorcycles, rams in Ondo

The South-West security outfit, Amotekun, has intercepted a trailer loaded with 63 people from the North, motorcycles and rams at Iju, Akure North local government area of Ondo State.

The commander of the outfit, Mr. Adetunji Adeyele, confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday.

He said: “The suspects were intercepted along Iju road. We thought it was normal trailer. When our men searched the vehicle, they found more than 230 rams, 63 persons and motorcycles, 10 registered and 15 unregistered.

READ ALSO: Amotekun rescues nine abducted persons in Osun

“We will not let them continue the journey until they provide strong evidence of ownership of the unregistered motorcycles and the registered ones with Yoruba names.”

The driver of the trailer, Salisu Ahmed, told Ripples Nigeria they were heading to Lagos from Jigawa.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now