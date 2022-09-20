Anger as Aisha Buhari flaunts daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK school amid ASUU strike

Social media was agog on Tuesday evening after the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari, congratulated her daughter-in-law, Zahra Buhari, for graduating with first class honours from a UK University.

Zahra is the wife of Buhari’s only son, Yusuf, and the daughter of Nasiru Ado Bayero, Emir of Bichi.

The post on Aisha’s verified Facebook page has generated reactions, especially amid the lingering strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“Congratulations to Mrs. Zahra B Buhari on your graduation with First Class Honors in Architectural Science. Wishing you all the best,” the First Lady wrote.

The latest development from Aso Rock has angered many, especially because most Universities in Nigeria had been shut for more than seven months as government had failed to reach an agreement with teachers.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

ASUU on strike for over 9 months & Aisha Buhari still posted their daughter's graduation in the UK. The height of taking citizens for granted. So insensitive. Na wa pic.twitter.com/OxLpbpqX52 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) September 20, 2022

Dear H.E Aisha Buhari, your husband has achieved everything failure can offer, name them… Destruction of Nigerian Educational System… pic.twitter.com/88dJ2HIPyx — Jamilu Sufi 🇳🇬 (@JamiluSufi) September 20, 2022

Hello Nigerian Youth, while ASUU is on Strike, Student on the Street protesting and pleading that govt Should Call off ASUU strike. Buhari's daughter, Zahra Buhari has Graduated with First Class Honors in Architectural Science in UK University. Aisha Buhari said.

Ndi One Nigeria pic.twitter.com/tZSJaASvvL — Emeka Gift Official (@EmekaGift100) September 20, 2022

Even ASUU strike couldn’t stop Aisha Buhari from posting this? You can’t shame the shameless. The way the Buharis scammed Nigerians in 2015 should be studied. pic.twitter.com/oLZTgbEoRT — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) September 20, 2022

Aisha Buhari's tweet on her daughter in-law's graduation ceremony at the time when the public Universities are on strike is insensitive and very unfortunate. — Musa Ahmed💭 (@Kempez2017) September 20, 2022

Lemme start by Congratulating the graduate. Dear Zahra B Buhari Congratulations. My View:

This is insensitive to Aisha Buhari to share this pics on social media, i didn’t say she will not celebrate with the success of her daughter, but not this way. Because there are….. pic.twitter.com/R35vgQAdw4 — ᗩbuᗩyaan (@bb_khamees) September 20, 2022

Mrs Aisha Buhari may your Children experience what Millions of Nigerian students are facing. AMEN. This is the height of it. pic.twitter.com/rRy5CK3IuH — Prince Ekpo (@originalPME) September 20, 2022

Aisha Buhari is one of the biggest hypocrites around. She still had the mind to post her daughter graduating from a foreign university despite ASUU impasse still deadlocked.

The Buharis have to be the most insensitive and shameless people ever!

Like??? — Dapo Adesuyi (@daplustic) September 20, 2022

Aisha buhari didn’t come to Twitter to post her daughter’s graduation pictures because she knows Twitter NG will make her go into depression so she posted it on Facebook, so insensitive #ASUUStrikeMustEnd #ASUU #ASUUstrike #AsuuStrikeUpdate — chikethecreator_🇨🇦 (@Chike_official) September 20, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

