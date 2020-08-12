Another 292 Nigerians return from UAE

Another batch of 292 Nigerians returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday.
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the returnees were brought to the country by an Emirate flight.
The commission wrote: “@emirates flight with 292 Evacuees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 1430HRS from the United Arab Emirates today, Wednesday, August 12.
The brought the total number of evacuees from the UAE to 2,933.
“All evacuees tested negative to #COVID-19 and will now proceed on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by Nigeria Center for Disease Control.”
