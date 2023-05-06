Another batch of 131 Sudan returnees arrive in Abuja

Another batch of 131 returnees from Sudan arrived in Abuja on Saturday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) confirmed the development on its Twitter handle.

The returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 1:45 p.m.

READ ALSO: Second batch of Sudan returnees sets to arrive in Abuja

The statement read: “Another batch of Evacuees: 131 Nigerian nationals (evacuees) 124 Adults, 7 Infants that departed Port Sudan International Airport landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at 1:45 p.m. via Tarco Airline B737-300 Aircraft today, Saturday, 6th May 2023.”

The first batch of 270 Nigerians living in Sudan returned to the country on Wednesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now