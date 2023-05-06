News
Another batch of 131 Sudan returnees arrive in Abuja
Another batch of 131 returnees from Sudan arrived in Abuja on Saturday.
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) confirmed the development on its Twitter handle.
The returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 1:45 p.m.
Second batch of Sudan returnees sets to arrive in Abuja
The statement read: “Another batch of Evacuees: 131 Nigerian nationals (evacuees) 124 Adults, 7 Infants that departed Port Sudan International Airport landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at 1:45 p.m. via Tarco Airline B737-300 Aircraft today, Saturday, 6th May 2023.”
The first batch of 270 Nigerians living in Sudan returned to the country on Wednesday.
