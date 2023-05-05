News
Buhari forwards 12 NEDC governing board nominees to Senate for confirmation
President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of 12 persons to the Senate for confirmation as members of the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).
The president’s request, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, was contained in a letter dated May 3, 2023, and addressed to Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.
The letter read: ‘‘In accordance with the provision of Part 1, section 2(5)(b) of the North East Development Commission Establishment Act, 2017, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of 12 nominees as tabulated below, in the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission.
“The Senate is invited to note that the tenure of the current Governing Board of the North-East Development Commission will end on 7th May 2023.”
READ ALSO: Dogara hails Buhari as he signs North East Development Commission Bill into law
The nominees are – Bashir Bukar Baale, Chairman, (Yobe), Suwaiba Idris Baba, Executive Director, Humanitarian Affairs, (Taraba), Musa Yashi, Executive Director, Administration and Finance, (Bauchi) and Dr. Ismaila Maksha, Executive Director, Operations (Adamawa).
Others are Umar Hashidu, MD/CEO, (Gombe), Grema Ali, member, (Borno); Onyeka Gospel-Tony, member, (South-East); Mrs. Hailmary Ogolo Aipoh, member, (South-South) and Air Commodore Babatunde Akanbi, member, (South-West).
Mustapha Ahmed Ibrahim, member, (North-West), Hadiza Maina, member, (North-Central), and a representative from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning completed the list.
